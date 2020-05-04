Android Apps

Facebook is working on adaptive color background

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 04, 2020, 2:22 AM
Facebook is working on adaptive color background
Facebook is trying to make its Android app prettier with a new feature. Reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong found the feature a couple of weeks ago when it was still in a very crude and ugly state. The first iteration of the adaptive color background took colors from profile pictures to extrapolate a matching custom background color. The result was pretty dismal and looked like this.


Jane posted an update recently, and it seems that Facebook is improving the feature making it almost practical. Rather than using a custom color based on the profile picture, the feature now picks from the nearest color in a preset, mitigating the somewhat ugly results from the previous iteration. Background colors are now based on the cover photo, and they look like this.

 While the new Facebook feature is still in an experimental phase, judging by the fantastic record of Jane's treasure hunts up to now, we can expect these adaptive colors to start showing on Facebook in the following weeks. Facebook might add some further refinements like color gradients before launching the feature for the masses, though. Giving people more ways to express themselves is a good thing, but the esthetic benefits of adaptive color backgrounds are questionable at the moment.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless