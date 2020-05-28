CatchUp is an experimental mobile app for voice calls

Facebook's skunkworks division - the NPE Team (New Product Experimental) - has launched a new social app called CatchUp. It's an advanced voice call app that borrows some features from Messenger and adapts them to suit its needs. Once you download the app (only for iOS at the moment), you can see all your contacts, including people who also have downloaded CatchUp.
You can then create groups, see who's ready for a call, poke offline friends. There are some advanced features like one-on-one calls, dedicated groups, and users' current status (muted, dialing, online, etc.). Some of these features are already present in other similar apps, while there are fresh ones, that can make voice calls more fun.
It's questionable whether people need another app for voice calls when there are already plenty. Many people also report errors and crashes, so the app is far from ready at this point. If you want to give it a try, you can get it on the App Store
.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!