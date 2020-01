Facebook dark theme rolling out to more Android users

Facebook has been trying to implement the long-awaited dark theme into its Android app for many months, which isn't something unusual. We've been hearing reports about the company's struggles to finalize the feature, but it looks like Facebook's endeavor turned into a marathon rather than a sprint.Starting today, a lot more people have started to see the new dark theme in the Facebook app, AndroidPolice reports. We're still not convinced that Facebook has finally nailed the feature for Android users and is making it available for everyone.However, it's a clear sign that the company is confident in the results and is rolling out the dark theme to more Android users, one of the final steps before a wider deployment. It's probably just coincidence that a few days ago WhatsApp has finally managed to deliver the highly-anticipated dark theme to Android beta users.We can't promise you that you'll see the new dark theme right away, but we're certain it won't take long until Facebook will start a wider roll-out of the feature, so stick around for more updates on the matter.