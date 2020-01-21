Android Apps

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 21, 2020, 8:20 PM
WhatsApp is rolling out dark mode to beta users on Android
Great news for WhatsApp users: developers are finally adding a dark mode to the Android app. The downside is that it's only available for beta users, which means it will take at least one more week for the new feature to be rolled out to everyone.

The folks at Wabetainfo learned recently that the latest version of WhatsApp submitted by developers through the Google Play Beta Program contains one important new feature – the long-awaited dark theme.

If you're a beta tester, you must update WhatsApp to version 2.20.13 or newer in order to see the new dark mode. It's possible that you won't be seeing the new feature even after updating to this specific version.

In that case, you can back up your chat history if you think it's necessary, uninstall the app and then reinstall it. This way the app will download the most recent software from the server, so you'll most likely be able to start using the new dark mode.

The new Dark Theme option appears in the WhatsApp Settings / Chats. You have three choices under Theme: Light, Dark and Set by Battery Saver. If you choose the latter, WhatsApp will automatically switch between light and dark themes according to your Battery Saver settings.

For those of you who don't want to install beta software on your Android devices, the dark theme will probably arrive by the end of the month, but that's just a guesstimate. Just make sure to download any new update for WhatsApp that pops up in the next few weeks or so.

2 Comments

DBozz
Reply

1. DBozz

Posts: 152; Member since: Sep 19, 2019

Even a 12year svience kid would have designed that dark mode in a month. Its been some 3years we have been talking about dark mode on WhatsApp. Do we even have beta testing on dark mode when der is no functional changes inside core app?! f**kin insane it is... Its just f**kin laziness... I thought google are lazy idiots but even they implemented native dark mode in Gmail and all

posted on 31 min ago

maherk
Reply

2. maherk

Posts: 7057; Member since: Feb 10, 2012

I hope it's deep black, not that stupid gray background Google have been using with their apps.

posted on 13 min ago

