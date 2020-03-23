Facebook Messenger will limit message forwarding to combat misinformation
Facebook Messenger is working on limiting the amount of threads a message can be forwarded at a time, in order to add frictions on misinformation pic.twitter.com/qRZcE0t4w6— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 21, 2020
Introducing a limit to forwarding aims to cut spam and misinformation in social media. The issue has always existed but the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic emphasizes the need for such restriction. As is the case with most of the features Jane uncovers, the forwarding limitation in Messenger is still in a testing phase and it’s not clear when it will start rolling out.
“We're working hard to limit the spread of misinfo on our platforms, especially with #COVID19, and we’re exploring more options like testing stricter limits for how many chats you can fwd a message to at one time. This feature is still in development and not testing externally yet”, commented Alexandru Voica, EMEA communications manager at Facebook.