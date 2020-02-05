Apps

Facebook Messenger Kids to receive new update with promising features and security

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 05, 2020, 3:41 AM
Facebook Messenger Kids to receive new update with promising features and security
Facebook will roll out a new update for their children-oriented messenger app, Facebook Messenger Kids. As we all know, the minimum age requirement for creating a Facebook account is 13 years old, in accordance with COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act), however Facebook has desired for some time to provide service to younger children too. According to Larry Magid, the CEO of the non-profit ConnectSafely.org, Mark Zuckerberg values education from a really early age, and even though the app is not educational, it strives to provide safer social media environment for children between 6 and 12 years old.

This morning the refresh of the app has been announced by Facebook for the countries that it’s available in, such as the US, Canada, Peru and Mexico.

Since the launch of the app in 2017, for registration, the name of the child is required instead of the phone number. The app is managed by the parents and they can approve or disapprove contacts, as well as see what images and videos their children are sending and receiving. A Facebook account is not automatically created when the child reaches 13 years of age.

With the new update, the service is reported to provide even more security. According to Facebook’s statement about the update, the new functionalities are accessible from the Parent Dashboard. Parents can visualize recent contacts and chat history (up to 30 days) and a log of images in chats. They can also check on the history of the reported and blocked contacts and receive a notification if their child is blocking someone. What’s more, if the child loses their smartphone, as is to be expected with children sometimes, parents can activate the remote device logout for the account. They will also have the possibility to request the child’s information.

Additionally, with Facebook’s new education policy, Facebook Messenger Kids is aiming to teach children using child-appropriate language and pictures about what information is seen by others about them and what data is logged by the app.

Facebook will provide parents with a 90-day period to accept the policy.

Although the secure app’s functionality may sound exciting to many parents, it's worth mentioning that Facebook Messenger Kids spiked some controversy when it was first launched in 2017. The Wired magazine published information about Facebook funding a lot of the reviewers that praised the app, including ConnectSafely’s CEO Larry Magid, who is at the same time a member of Facebook’s Safety Advisory Board. However, Facebook’s Product Manager Morgan Brown has stated in a post that they don’t use children’s information for advertising and they have never sold and will never sell children’s information to anyone.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Massive Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leak reveals huge battery upgrade, small price hike, and more
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
Forget the iPhone's hot plates, first live S20 Ultra pic flaunts a whole oven!
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
MWC 2020: what to expect — phones, companies, events
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
The Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and it's not the Z Flip
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless