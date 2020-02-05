Facebook Messenger Kids to receive new update with promising features and security
Since the launch of the app in 2017, for registration, the name of the child is required instead of the phone number. The app is managed by the parents and they can approve or disapprove contacts, as well as see what images and videos their children are sending and receiving. A Facebook account is not automatically created when the child reaches 13 years of age.
Additionally, with Facebook’s new education policy, Facebook Messenger Kids is aiming to teach children using child-appropriate language and pictures about what information is seen by others about them and what data is logged by the app.
Facebook will provide parents with a 90-day period to accept the policy.
Although the secure app’s functionality may sound exciting to many parents, it's worth mentioning that Facebook Messenger Kids spiked some controversy when it was first launched in 2017. The Wired magazine published information about Facebook funding a lot of the reviewers that praised the app, including ConnectSafely’s CEO Larry Magid, who is at the same time a member of Facebook’s Safety Advisory Board. However, Facebook’s Product Manager Morgan Brown has stated in a post that they don’t use children’s information for advertising and they have never sold and will never sell children’s information to anyone.
