Facebook helps Apple Watch users Keep In Touch with a new app

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 15, 2020, 9:26 AM
Staying in touch with your close ones is essential, especially when you find yourself in the middle of a viral outbreak. And while there are many apps and chat services that keep people connected during the lockdown, Facebook has added yet another one specifically for Apple Watch users, TechCrunch reports.

The new app is called Kit (Keep in Touch) and is developed by the skunkwork division of the company - Facebook NPE (New Product Experimental). The spin-off brand is similar to Microsoft's Garage and develops experimental apps for iOS, Android, and web platforms.

Apple Watch users already have Facebook Messenger at their disposal, so what's the idea behind this new Kit app? Apparently, the Facebook NPE team has gone for simplicity. You can log in by scanning a QR code on your watch or by entering an access code at fb.com/devices. Kit will pick people you message with the most and allow you to send them messages with one tap via audio recording, scribble, or voice-to-text input. You receive messages and notifications from your top contacts and browse through them by swiping right.

You can download the app here from App Store for your Apple Watch. Share your opinion in the comment section below. Does Kit make staying in touch easier for you?

