Facebook helps Apple Watch users Keep In Touch with a new app
Apple Watch users already have Facebook Messenger at their disposal, so what's the idea behind this new Kit app? Apparently, the Facebook NPE team has gone for simplicity. You can log in by scanning a QR code on your watch or by entering an access code at fb.com/devices. Kit will pick people you message with the most and allow you to send them messages with one tap via audio recording, scribble, or voice-to-text input. You receive messages and notifications from your top contacts and browse through them by swiping right.
You can download the app here from App Store for your Apple Watch. Share your opinion in the comment section below. Does Kit make staying in touch easier for you?