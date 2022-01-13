Every old Samsung ad has turned against Samsung

“Samsung makes fun of Apple”

“it’s an eco move, it reduces waste”.





Having the very top Samsung management approve those ads and roll them to the public just shows their incredible short-sightedness and lack of continuity as it quickly reversed its opinion and made a U-turn on these defining Samsung features.And no wonder loyal Samsung fans are mad that these features are disappearing. After all, it was Samsung itself who just a couple of years ago, told them that these features make their devices superior than the arch rival Apple, and now all of a sudden and without any proper explanation, Samsung has just removed all of them. And don’t get me started on the absurd DxoMark rating story.This is indeed a bit embarrassing and sad, but now Samsung has new leadership. It has done some bold moves by removing the Galaxy Note series, a super popular phone from the lineup. It has bet the house on folding phones. But is it really skating where the puck is going?Looking back at time, it now seems that it had to change its very own values and betray users to join the new order and to maximize margin. Or as Apple puts it: