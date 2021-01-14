Evernote's new 'Home' dashboard will help you organize all your info in one place
The new update will make the experience on Evernote a more immersive and intuitive one. The Home section will provide useful content for the start of your day. The information you need will be in the front, neatly organized, and will reportedly help you stay on top of your day without getting overwhelmed by a lot of tasks, notes, or projects.
Evernote Basic or Plus users will have access to the Notes, Scratch Pad, Recently Captured, Notebooks, Pinned Note, Tags, and Shortcuts widgets on the Home dashboard. The Evernote Premium and Business users will get the additional benefits of organizing, resizing, and removing widgets from their Home dashboard. Additionally, they will be able to change the background color.
The update will first come to PC and Mac users and will roll out to mobile app users in the following months.
Get Evernote from the App Store | Google Play