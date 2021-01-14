Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

Evernote's new 'Home' dashboard will help you organize all your info in one place

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jan 14, 2021, 2:11 AM
Evernote's new 'Home' dashboard will help you organize all your info in one place
Evernote has been a very useful app in the past for notes and productivity, and quite a lot of people still think it is the best note-taking app out there. Now, Evernote has announced some changes coming first to the Evernote website and then to the mobile apps on Android and iOS.

Evernote has announced a redesign back in September, and now 9to5Mac reports about a new dashboard called ‘Home’, that will serve as a section for all your notes, drafts, and documents, making them organized in one place.

The new update will make the experience on Evernote a more immersive and intuitive one. The Home section will provide useful content for the start of your day. The information you need will be in the front, neatly organized, and will reportedly help you stay on top of your day without getting overwhelmed by a lot of tasks, notes, or projects.

Evernote Basic or Plus users will have access to the Notes, Scratch Pad, Recently Captured, Notebooks, Pinned Note, Tags, and Shortcuts widgets on the Home dashboard. The Evernote Premium and Business users will get the additional benefits of organizing, resizing, and removing widgets from their Home dashboard. Additionally, they will be able to change the background color.

The update will first come to PC and Mac users and will roll out to mobile app users in the following months.

