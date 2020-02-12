Google to fight in court against EC fine of $2.7 billion over shopping comparisons
Additionally, Google is underlining that the investigation excluded Google’s rival, Amazon. Google also claims that, in recent years, comparison services have been losing popularity, while more people are directly going to shopping platforms like Amazon to compare price offers and products.
On the EC antitrust side of the dispute, against Google, stand several shopping comparison websites, among which Kelkoo, Twenga and Foundem. The latter has filed a complaint against Google back in 2009 and is currently the lead plaintiff in the case.
Until now, Google has been fined by the EC several times (in total, fines amount to $8.9 billion) and all those cases are related to alleged abuse of power - manipulating shopping results, using Android software to promote its own apps and blocking advertisements from rival search engines to appear on third-party websites.
