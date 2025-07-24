Elon Musk wants to revive Vine but with artificial intelligence
The legendary short-form video app might return in an unrecognizable form.
Elon Musk plans to bring back the legendary video-sharing app Vine, but in a way fit for modern times. The revived version of the short-form video platform may be infused with artificial intelligence.
The billionaire owner of the social media platform X said in a tweet this Thursday that Vine will return “in AI form.” Musk didn’t share any further details about his plans for the app. When asked for more information by Reuters, X, formerly Twitter, didn’t immediately respond.
The billionaire owner of the social media platform X said in a tweet this Thursday that Vine will return “in AI form.” Musk didn’t share any further details about his plans for the app. When asked for more information by Reuters, X, formerly Twitter, didn’t immediately respond.
We’re bringing back Vine, but in AI form— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2025
Vine was released in 2013, offering a platform for videos of up to six seconds. The app quickly gained popularity and, at its peak, had over 200 million active users. The success was short-lived as Twitter discontinued the app in 2017, citing commercial viability.
After closing the app, Twitter kept its archive available for another two years, but the memory lived on. Now, Vine is remembered as the first king of short-form video. Its six-second looping videos often went viral and essentially set the scene for the success of TikTok.
That’s not the first time Musk has hinted at reviving Vine. Back in 2022, just days after purchasing Twitter, Musk reportedly instructed the company’s engineers to work on the app. Around that time, Musk published a poll on the topic, which got a response from the YouTube star MrBeast, who said it’d be hilarious if Vine competed with TikTok.
Since then, Musk has signaled interest in reviving Vine multiple times. The latest occasions were an April 2024 poll and a response to a tweet in January 2025. In the latter, Musk said his teams “are looking into it,” as a response to a user’s suggestion that it’s time to bring back Vine.
I’d love to see the return of Vine, especially if the app keeps the six-second restriction. Just like Twitter’s original 140-character limit, I think that limit was an essential part of what made the platform so fun and creative. However, I am very sceptical about AI video, and seeing a version of Vine full of AI slop would be the greatest injury to the app’s legacy.
After closing the app, Twitter kept its archive available for another two years, but the memory lived on. Now, Vine is remembered as the first king of short-form video. Its six-second looping videos often went viral and essentially set the scene for the success of TikTok.
The most prolific type of Vine celebrities were comedians and creatives who managed to fit their ideas in the restrictive format. Some of the celebrities who started on Vine are David Dobrik, Shawn Mendes, and Logan Paul.
That’s not the first time Musk has hinted at reviving Vine. Back in 2022, just days after purchasing Twitter, Musk reportedly instructed the company’s engineers to work on the app. Around that time, Musk published a poll on the topic, which got a response from the YouTube star MrBeast, who said it’d be hilarious if Vine competed with TikTok.
Since then, Musk has signaled interest in reviving Vine multiple times. The latest occasions were an April 2024 poll and a response to a tweet in January 2025. In the latter, Musk said his teams “are looking into it,” as a response to a user’s suggestion that it’s time to bring back Vine.
I’d love to see the return of Vine, especially if the app keeps the six-second restriction. Just like Twitter’s original 140-character limit, I think that limit was an essential part of what made the platform so fun and creative. However, I am very sceptical about AI video, and seeing a version of Vine full of AI slop would be the greatest injury to the app’s legacy.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: