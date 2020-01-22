EA's Tetris mobile games will no longer be playable come April
We have had an amazing journey with you so far but sadly, it is time to say goodbye. As of April 21, 2020, EA’s Tetris Blitz app will be retired, and will no longer be available to play. Kindly note that you will still be able to enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items until April 21, 2020. We hope you have gotten many hours of enjoyment out of this game and we appreciate your ongoing support.
The statement from The Tetris Company obtained by Gizmodo mentions that as a result of the agreement, EA was forced to retire its Tetris, Tetris Premium and Tetris Blitz games as of April 21.
The good news is a new Tetris mobile game has been released for Android device and it's now available for download via Google Play Store. It's made by N3TWORK, so it won't disappear anytime soon.
Sadly, its iOS counterpart is missing and there's no telling when N3TWORK will make it available. However, we do expect a lot of new Tetris mobile games from N3TWORK soon after those made by EA will “expire.”
1 Comment
1. japole9316
Posts: 1; Member since: yesterday
posted on yesterday, 11:26 PM 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):