Download our 4K Galaxy S25-inspired wallpaper collection!





There are very few featured wallpapers: a total of four new wallpapers are available on the Galaxy S25 series, as Samsung is shifting more towards generative wallpapers. Those aren't always great, and your mileage may vary.





That's why we took it upon ourselves to create a wallpaper collection that perfectly matches the aesthetics of Samsung's latest phones. We got inspired from the default Galaxy S25 wallpaper and created numerous wallpapers in the same visual style.





Click the download button below to grab the entire collection in 4K quality for free!











All the images above aim to capture the essence of the Galaxy S25 lineup, with elegant gradients in a multitude of shades that would feel just right as a home screen background. The best part is that you can use it on just about any device you have!



Have in mind that the gallery above merely contains previews of the wallpapers, for the best quality available, follow the links around the gallery to grab the wallpapers from Google Drive.