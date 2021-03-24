Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! goes live on Android and iOS earlier than expected

Activision Blizzard announced early this month
that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! will arrive on Android and iOS devices on March 25. Surprisingly, developer King made the game available one day earlier on both platforms.
If you've been waiting for your favorite enhanced bandicoot, you can now jump right into the action. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! is available for free through the App Store
and Google Play Store
, depending on what smartphone you're using.
The game plays like an endless runner where you'll have to jump, spin and smash to get through the levels. You'll be speeding through several mysterious islands while defeating the henchmen of Doctor Neo Cortex. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Features asynchronous multiplayer runs where friends can play together or challenge other teams.
This isn't your average endless runner tough, as developer King also included some build management elements. Basically, you'll be able to build and upgrade your bandicoot base using the resources you find during your runs.
Keep in mind that even though the game is completely free, it does include optional in-game items that require payment. Also, you must be connected to the internet to be able to play Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
