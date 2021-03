Crash Bandicoot: On The Run coming to Android and iOS in March

Obviously, you'll be able to customize Crash with the skins and costumes you unlock throughout your playthrough. The game also features leaderboards, so each time you earn in-game Crash points, you'll climb the solo and team rankings for rewards.



Obviously, you'll be able to customize Crash with the skins and costumes you unlock throughout your playthrough. The game also features leaderboards, so each time you earn in-game Crash points, you'll climb the solo and team rankings for rewards.Players can now pre-register for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run on the App Store and Google Play Store to receive rewards before the game launches on March 25.

Even after being acquired by Activision back in 2016, King continued to release Candy Crush games, but the next title from the developer has nothing to do with the social aspect of its puzzling games.Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the mobile game announced last year , is finally coming to Android and iOS devices on March 25, King announced earlier today . This is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases that requires an Internet connection to access it.King's Crash Bandicoot mobile game plays like an endless runner where you unlock weapons and beat iconic bosses like Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, and Dingdile. From time to time, players will be allowed to team up with an all-time favorite character, Coco Bandicoot, and spot enemies across the island.