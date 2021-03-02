Crash Bandicoot: On The Run coming to Android and iOS in March
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, the mobile game announced last year, is finally coming to Android and iOS devices on March 25, King announced earlier today. This is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases that requires an Internet connection to access it.
Obviously, you'll be able to customize Crash with the skins and costumes you unlock throughout your playthrough. The game also features leaderboards, so each time you earn in-game Crash points, you'll climb the solo and team rankings for rewards.
Players can now pre-register for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run on the App Store and Google Play Store to receive rewards before the game launches on March 25.