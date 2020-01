Ubisoft launches Might & Magic: Chess Royale, an auto chess game for up to 100 players

Just like in every other auto chess game, you build your army based on synergies and try to win every fight. You can combine a massive number of units, factions, and heroes, but their synergies are just as important as their magic spells with unique abilities and effects, so you'll have to play wisely.



Every unit and hero in the game belongs to the Might & Magic universe. Some would say that this is a Might & Magic reskinned auto chess game rather than a Might & Magic game that happens to be an auto chess game, but let's not forget that it's still in the early access stages.



Ubisoft promises regular updates and lots of in-game events to keep players engaged, so don't let the lack of gameplay features turn you off.

Ubisoft is trying hard to push the Might & Magic franchise to its fans, but it looks like the French company hasn't found the correct formula yet. The latest addition to the series is Might & Magic: Chess Royale, Ubisoft's take on the new auto chess genre.The game is now available on Android and iOS, but you can also play it on the PC. Of course, it's available for free via App Store and Google Play Store , but if you want it on PC, you can only get it through Uplay, Ubisoft's own games launcher.Might & Magic: Chess Royale is trying to compete with more popular titles like Valve's Dota Underground (previously Dota Auto Chess) and Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics, but either or not it will succeed, it remains to be seen.What differentiates Might & Magic: Chess Royale from other auto chess games is the fact that it supports real-time fights against 99 other players. But don't worry, the game has been optimized for 10 minutes games.