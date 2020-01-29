iOS Android Games

Ubisoft launches Might & Magic: Chess Royale, an auto chess game for up to 100 players

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 29, 2020, 8:09 PM
Ubisoft launches Might &amp; Magic: Chess Royale, an auto chess game for up to 100 players
Ubisoft is trying hard to push the Might & Magic franchise to its fans, but it looks like the French company hasn't found the correct formula yet. The latest addition to the series is Might & Magic: Chess Royale, Ubisoft's take on the new auto chess genre.

The game is now available on Android and iOS, but you can also play it on the PC. Of course, it's available for free via App Store and Google Play Store, but if you want it on PC, you can only get it through Uplay, Ubisoft's own games launcher.

Might & Magic: Chess Royale is trying to compete with more popular titles like Valve's Dota Underground (previously Dota Auto Chess) and Riot Games' Teamfight Tactics, but either or not it will succeed, it remains to be seen.

What differentiates Might & Magic: Chess Royale from other auto chess games is the fact that it supports real-time fights against 99 other players. But don't worry, the game has been optimized for 10 minutes games.



Just like in every other auto chess game, you build your army based on synergies and try to win every fight. You can combine a massive number of units, factions, and heroes, but their synergies are just as important as their magic spells with unique abilities and effects, so you'll have to play wisely.

Every unit and hero in the game belongs to the Might & Magic universe. Some would say that this is a Might & Magic reskinned auto chess game rather than a Might & Magic game that happens to be an auto chess game, but let's not forget that it's still in the early access stages.

Ubisoft promises regular updates and lots of in-game events to keep players engaged, so don't let the lack of gameplay features turn you off.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
We pit the Galaxy S20+ Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmarks, confirm massive S20 Ultra battery
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Fresh Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals gorgeous design, spec sheet
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless