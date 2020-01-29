Ubisoft launches Might & Magic: Chess Royale, an auto chess game for up to 100 players





Just like in every other auto chess game, you build your army based on synergies and try to win every fight. You can combine a massive number of units, factions, and heroes, but their synergies are just as important as their magic spells with unique abilities and effects, so you'll have to play wisely.Every unit and hero in the game belongs to the Might & Magic universe. Some would say that this is a Might & Magic reskinned auto chess game rather than a Might & Magic game that happens to be an auto chess game, but let's not forget that it's still in the early access stages.Ubisoft promises regular updates and lots of in-game events to keep players engaged, so don't let the lack of gameplay features turn you off.