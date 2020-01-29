Ubisoft launches Might & Magic: Chess Royale, an auto chess game for up to 100 players
What differentiates Might & Magic: Chess Royale from other auto chess games is the fact that it supports real-time fights against 99 other players. But don't worry, the game has been optimized for 10 minutes games.
Just like in every other auto chess game, you build your army based on synergies and try to win every fight. You can combine a massive number of units, factions, and heroes, but their synergies are just as important as their magic spells with unique abilities and effects, so you'll have to play wisely.
Every unit and hero in the game belongs to the Might & Magic universe. Some would say that this is a Might & Magic reskinned auto chess game rather than a Might & Magic game that happens to be an auto chess game, but let's not forget that it's still in the early access stages.
Ubisoft promises regular updates and lots of in-game events to keep players engaged, so don't let the lack of gameplay features turn you off.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):