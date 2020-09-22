Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets a huge discount on eBay
However, if you can afford to pay about half upfront, we have the perfect deal for you. If you're not planning on using the Galaxy S20+ on Verizon or Sprint's networks, you might be interested to know that the phone is on sale on eBay and you don't have to pay a fortune for it.
Granted, you'll be getting the international version of the Galaxy S20+ that comes with an Exynos 990 processor inside, the unlocked model is dual-SIM and fully compatible with all GSM carriers in the US.
That being said, you can grab an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ for just $635 from eBay. It's also worth adding that the phone comes in either Cosmic Gray or Cloud Blue colors. Make sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S20+ review while you're at it.