Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets a huge discount on eBay

The Galaxy S20+ is a great device and remains the most recent Samsung flagship in the Galaxy S series until the Galaxy S21 goes official next year. Unfortunately, this is one of those expensive flagships that cost well above the $1,000 mark, so if you're on a tight budget, chances are that you'll have to commit to a long-term contract with one of the US carriers if you want a brand-new device.However, if you can afford to pay about half upfront, we have the perfect deal for you. If you're not planning on using the Galaxy S20+ on Verizon or Sprint's networks, you might be interested to know that the phone is on sale on eBay and you don't have to pay a fortune for it.Granted, you'll be getting the international version of the Galaxy S20 + that comes with an Exynos 990 processor inside, the unlocked model is dual-SIM and fully compatible with all GSM carriers in the US.That being said, you can grab an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20+ for just $635 from eBay . It's also worth adding that the phone comes in either Cosmic Gray or Cloud Blue colors. Make sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S20+ review while you're at it.