Deal: Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ becomes the cheapest 5G-enabled flagship
As it happens, Verizon is running a promotion on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, which, of course, comes with a few downsides. But first, let's take a look at what the carrier has to offer. The LG V60 ThinQ can be had for $950 through Verizon, but those who sign up for a new two-year contract can get it for $30.58 per month for 24 months.
Obviously, the downside is that you can't get the $400 discount if you pay upfront. The good news is you can get up to $550 with trade-in on a single line, which theoretically could make the LG V60 ThinQ 5G free. To benefit from the maximum trade-in value, you must add a new line on Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited. If you upgrade to either of these plans you will only get $250 trade-in value.
Also, Verizon offers Stream TV for free if you add any 5G smartphone with a price of $550 or higher with monthly device payments to your cart, then activate on a new smartphone line of service with Verizon Unlimited. Finally, don't forget that if you order online, you'll get $20 off your $40 activation fee.