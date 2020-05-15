Verizon LG Android Deals 5G

Deal: Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ becomes the cheapest 5G-enabled flagship

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 15, 2020, 2:11 AM
Deal: Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ becomes the cheapest 5G-enabled flagship
When it comes to 5G smartphones, if you're looking to buy one, you know you're going to have to spend big to fulfill your dream. Well, that won't be the case if you're willing to commit to a long-term contract with one of the US carriers that offer 5G smartphones.

As it happens, Verizon is running a promotion on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G, which, of course, comes with a few downsides. But first, let's take a look at what the carrier has to offer. The LG V60 ThinQ can be had for $950 through Verizon, but those who sign up for a new two-year contract can get it for $30.58 per month for 24 months.

However, for a limited time, Verizon offers the LG V60 ThinQ 5G for just $22.95 per month, which means that you'll be saving no less than $400 by the end of the two-year contract that you must sign in order to take advantage of the deal.

Obviously, the downside is that you can't get the $400 discount if you pay upfront. The good news is you can get up to $550 with trade-in on a single line, which theoretically could make the LG V60 ThinQ 5G free. To benefit from the maximum trade-in value, you must add a new line on Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited. If you upgrade to either of these plans you will only get $250 trade-in value.

Also, Verizon offers Stream TV for free if you add any 5G smartphone with a price of $550 or higher with monthly device payments to your cart, then activate on a new smartphone line of service with Verizon Unlimited. Finally, don't forget that if you order online, you'll get $20 off your $40 activation fee.

Check out the deal at Verizon

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$400
Deal: Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ becomes the cheapest 5G-enabled flagship
Deal: Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ becomes the cheapest 5G-enabled flagship
-$140
Microsoft's original Surface Headphones are cheaper than ever for a limited time
Expires in - 1m 2wMicrosoft's original Surface Headphones are cheaper than ever for a limited time
Microsoft's hot new Surface Go 2 tablet is already discounted in an 'Essentials Bundle'
Microsoft's hot new Surface Go 2 tablet is already discounted in an 'Essentials Bundle'
-$70
The Samsung Galaxy Buds may well be the best true wireless earbuds on a budget right now
The Samsung Galaxy Buds may well be the best true wireless earbuds on a budget right now
Spotify brings back its killer deals for first-time and returning subscribers
Expires in - 1m 2wSpotify brings back its killer deals for first-time and returning subscribers
-$150
If you hurry, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T at crazy low prices again
If you hurry, you can get the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T at crazy low prices again

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity
Verizon essentially admits to being one step behind T-Mobile in the race to 5G ubiquity

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless