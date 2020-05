Deal: Verizon's LG V60 ThinQ becomes the cheapest 5G-enabled flagship

When it comes to 5G smartphones, if you're looking to buy one, you know you're going to have to spend big to fulfill your dream. Well, that won't be the case if you're willing to commit to a long-term contract with one of the US carriers that offer 5G smartphones.As it happens, Verizon is running a promotion on the LG V60 ThinQ 5G , which, of course, comes with a few downsides. But first, let's take a look at what the carrier has to offer. The LG V60 ThinQ can be had for $950 through Verizon, but those who sign up for a new two-year contract can get it for $30.58 per month for 24 months.However, for a limited time, Verizon offers the LG V60 ThinQ 5G for just $22.95 per month, which means that you'll be saving no less than $400 by the end of the two-year contract that you must sign in order to take advantage of the deal.Obviously, the downside is that you can't get the $400 discount if you pay upfront. The good news is you can get up to $550 with trade-in on a single line, which theoretically could make the LG V60 ThinQ 5G free. To benefit from the maximum trade-in value, you must add a new line on Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get Unlimited. If you upgrade to either of these plans you will only get $250 trade-in value.Also, Verizon offers Stream TV for free if you add any 5G smartphone with a price of $550 or higher with monthly device payments to your cart, then activate on a new smartphone line of service with Verizon Unlimited. Finally, don't forget that if you order online, you'll get $20 off your $40 activation fee.