Samsung's cheap Galaxy Tab A (2019) tablet goes even cheaper at Best Buy
To make the deal even more appealing, Best Buy will also offer a free Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Folio Case for the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), which typically costs $100. That's quite an amazing deal if you're looking for a cheap, yet reliable Android tablet.
Keep in mind that the price mentioned above is available for the 32GB model. If you want the more expensive 128GB variant, you'll have to come up with $250, which is still $80 lower than MSRP. Also, you can have the Galaxy Tab A (2019) 32GB in either black or silver, but the 128GB version is available in gold color as well.