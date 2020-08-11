Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's cheap Galaxy Tab A (2019) tablet goes even cheaper at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 11, 2020, 2:24 AM
Samsung's cheap Galaxy Tab A (2019) tablet goes even cheaper at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab A (2019) is part of Samsung's budget-friendly lineup of tablets, so it's probably among its best-selling products in this specific category. At just $230, the Galaxy Tab A (2019) doesn't too much of a competition in the US, if we bar Amazon's Fire series that goes below $100.

What we're trying to say is that if you're in the market for a cheap tablet, the Galaxy Tab A (2019) is on sale at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can pick up Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A (2019) for just $180, so you'll be saving $50.

To make the deal even more appealing, Best Buy will also offer a free Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Folio Case for the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), which typically costs $100. That's quite an amazing deal if you're looking for a cheap, yet reliable Android tablet.

Keep in mind that the price mentioned above is available for the 32GB model. If you want the more expensive 128GB variant, you'll have to come up with $250, which is still $80 lower than MSRP. Also, you can have the Galaxy Tab A (2019) 32GB in either black or silver, but the 128GB version is available in gold color as well.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) View Full specs
  • Display 10.1 inches
    1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 6150 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Unlocked Pixel 4 prices take a deep dive at Best Buy and B&H
Popular stories
Here are two different ways to get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a discount
Popular stories
Amazon Echo Studio comes with a free Echo Show 5 in tow at Best Buy
Popular stories
Best places to get Samsung Galaxy S20 on sale right now
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
The excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at a massive discount... again

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon is going all out in its efforts to close the 5G coverage gap to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile tops AT&T to become the second largest wireless carrier in the U.S.
Popular stories
The best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy
Popular stories
New Surface Duo images appear as release draws closer
Popular stories
Verizon's answer to T-Mobile's huge 5G expansion is... not very impressive
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G unboxing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless