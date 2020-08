Samsung's cheap Galaxy Tab A (2019) tablet goes even cheaper at Best Buy

The Galaxy Tab A (2019) is part of Samsung 's budget-friendly lineup of tablets, so it's probably among its best-selling products in this specific category. At just $230, the Galaxy Tab A (2019) doesn't too much of a competition in the US, if we bar Amazon's Fire series that goes below $100.What we're trying to say is that if you're in the market for a cheap tablet, the Galaxy Tab A (2019) is on sale at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can pick up Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A (2019) for just $180 , so you'll be saving $50.To make the deal even more appealing, Best Buy will also offer a free Samsung Book Cover Keyboard Folio Case for the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), which typically costs $100. That's quite an amazing deal if you're looking for a cheap, yet reliable Android tablet.Keep in mind that the price mentioned above is available for the 32GB model. If you want the more expensive 128GB variant, you'll have to come up with $250 , which is still $80 lower than MSRP. Also, you can have the Galaxy Tab A (2019) 32GB in either black or silver, but the 128GB version is available in gold color as well.