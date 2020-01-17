Save $50 and get a free Book Cover with purchase of Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e on Amazon
If you're looking for an above-average Android tablet, you'll be happy to know that Amazon offers a $50 discount on the Galaxy Tab S5e. On top of that, you'll receive a free Book Cover when you purchase the tablet from Amazon.
The deal is available for both 64GB and 128GB models, but you can also choose from three colors: Black, Gold, and Silver. Although this isn't the best deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e we've seen to date, it's definitely worth checking out if you're in the market for an Android tablet.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e ships with Android 9.0 Pie, but an Android 10 update might be available for download at some point this year. The tablet packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB expandable storage. The Galaxy Tab S5e is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a non-removable 7,000 mAh battery.
