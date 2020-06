Buy a Motorola Moto E6 for just $25 at Best Buy (activation required)

One of the most affordable Android smartphones available in the US, the Moto E6 , is now cheaper than ever. As the title says, you can get a Moto E6 for just $25, but as you might expect from these amazing deals, there's a catch.But first, it's important to mention that the Moto E6 typically sells for $150, so 25 bucks is an excellent price. Now, in order to get the best deal, you'll have to activate your phone with AT&T, Sprint or Verizon. All three carriers offer the Moto E6 for just $25 as long as you agree to buy a new line.If you'd rather buy a flagship if you're required to activate a new line with one of the four major carriers in the country, you can still get the Moto E6 for a good price. The smartphone can be had for just $75, which is half off, in case you plan to activate it later and use a different carrier.More importantly, no matter which deal you choose, the Moto E6 comes unlocked, so you can switch carriers whenever you want. You can find all the details about the deal at the link below.