Deals Wearables Fossil

Fossil Gen 5 Garret powered by Wear OS is heavily discounted on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 06, 2020, 4:49 AM
Fossil Gen 5 Garret powered by Wear OS is heavily discounted on Amazon
Fossil's most recent smartwatch powered by Wear OS, Gen 5 is now on sale on Amazon. We're talking specifically about Fossil Gen 5 Garret, a smartwatch designed for men that looks classy and sophisticated at the same time.

Although the smartwatch comes in many color variations, you will want either the blue or gold versions since these are heavily discounted on Amazon. The other models are on sale as well, but you wouldn't get the best deal available right now.

Basically, you can save 40% ($115) if you buy the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett from Amazon, a least at the time of the writing. Since the US retailer often changes prices depending on stocks, it's hard to predict how much it will cost the Fossil Gen 5 Garret in about an hour from now.

Fossil Gen 5 Garrett is fully compatible with both iPhone and Android phones, and it's powered by Google's Wear OS. It comes with built-in GPS, heart rate and activity tracking, as well as Google Assistant and Google Pay support. Not to mention that it features a swim-proof design and lets you take calls directly from your wrist.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Sony's WF-1000XM3 excellent earbuds drop to lowest price to date
Popular stories
Best 4th of July sales 2020
Popular stories
Unlocked Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are more than half off on Amazon
Popular stories
Get 1-year TIDAL Premium membership for just $70 ($50 off)
Popular stories
Deal: Apple Watch Series 3 is 15% cheaper on Amazon
Popular stories
Save $100 on the unlocked Motorola One Action on Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless