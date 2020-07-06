Fossil Gen 5 Garret powered by Wear OS is heavily discounted on Amazon
Although the smartwatch comes in many color variations, you will want either the blue or gold versions since these are heavily discounted on Amazon. The other models are on sale as well, but you wouldn't get the best deal available right now.
Fossil Gen 5 Garrett is fully compatible with both iPhone and Android phones, and it's powered by Google's Wear OS. It comes with built-in GPS, heart rate and activity tracking, as well as Google Assistant and Google Pay support. Not to mention that it features a swim-proof design and lets you take calls directly from your wrist.