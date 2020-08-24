Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Fitbit Charge 3 is awfully cheap on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 24, 2020, 8:06 AM
Fitbit Charge 3 is awfully cheap on Amazon
Fitbit Charge 3 is a pretty decent pretty tracker according to our review. If you're considering one, you should know that the fitness activity tracker lacks built-in GPS and always-on display, but aside from that, it doesn't have any major flaws.

Fitbit claims that Charge 3's battery should last up to 7 days per charge, and our tests revealed that the company's estimates were quite accurate. Also, all the activity tracking stuff is quite accurate, including calorie burn measurements and heart rate tracking.

If you're in the market for a fitness activity tracker, you might want to check Amazon's deal on the Fitbit Charge 3. For a limited time, the US retailer offers a $50 (34%) discount on the wearable devices, and you can choose from multiple color options.

It's a great deal considering the Fitbit Charge 3 typically costs $150. With the new discount, you'll be able to get it for two-thirds of the price, although you might want to hurry since these deals usually don't last long.

