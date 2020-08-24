Fitbit Charge 3 is awfully cheap on Amazon
If you're in the market for a fitness activity tracker, you might want to check Amazon's deal on the Fitbit Charge 3. For a limited time, the US retailer offers a $50 (34%) discount on the wearable devices, and you can choose from multiple color options.
It's a great deal considering the Fitbit Charge 3 typically costs $150. With the new discount, you'll be able to get it for two-thirds of the price, although you might want to hurry since these deals usually don't last long.