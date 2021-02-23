Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apple Deals

Grab an unlocked Apple iPhone XR for as low as $330 (refurbished)

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 23, 2021, 8:17 PM
Grab an unlocked Apple iPhone XR for as low as $330 (refurbished)
The iPhone XR should be an old device by today's standards, but we all know Apple's products barely lose any value several years after their launch. Indeed, Apple is now selling the iPhone XR for just $500, whereas this was originally a $750 product, but that's probably because this specific model hasn't been discontinued yet.

However, if you don't mind buying a phone that was owned by someone else, or you simply can't afford to pay $500 for a brand new iPhone, we have just the perfect deal for you. For a very limited time, you can grab an unlocked Apple iPhone XR for just $330 from Woot.

Keep in mind that this is a “grade A refurbished” device, which means that they have minimal cosmetic damage. Also, Woot notes that the batteries are tested to function at a minimum of 80% capacity, so take into account the necessity to replace yours in a few years.

Equally important is the fact that this is a fully unlocked phone, so you'll be able to use it with any major network in the country. The iPhone XR sold by Woot doesn't come with headphones or a SIM card, but it does include a charger and charging cable that may be generic.

