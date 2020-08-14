Save $100 on various Apple iPad Air models at Best Buy
If you absolutely must own the cellular-enabled model, the iPad Air will set you back no less than $780. You get the same benefit as the ones above plus cellular connectivity. The cheapest iPad Air costs $450 and packs only 64GB storage and no cellular connectivity.
In case you're looking specifically for an iPad Air, Best Buy now offers $100 discounts on the Wi-Fi only and cellular models. Keep in mind though that only the 256GB versions are on sale, so if you're looking for an even cheaper 64GB model, you'll have to pay the full price.