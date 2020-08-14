Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Save $100 on various Apple iPad Air models at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 14, 2020, 12:50 PM
Save $100 on various Apple iPad Air models at Best Buy
Best Buy is running one of its 3-day sales and Apple's products seem to be front and center. The iPhone XS/Max, iPhone SE, and Apple iPad Air are all getting discounts until the end of the weekend, so if you have money to spend, you might want to check out some of these deals.

Since we've already reported about the iPhone XS/Max deal, let's take a look at another offer that will let you save quite a lot of money when you buy the Apple iPad Air. Not among the cheapest Apple tablets, the iPad Air sells for as low as $650. For that amount, you'll be getting a 10.5-inch tablet with Wi-Fi connectivity and 256GB storage.

If you absolutely must own the cellular-enabled model, the iPad Air will set you back no less than $780. You get the same benefit as the ones above plus cellular connectivity. The cheapest iPad Air costs $450 and packs only 64GB storage and no cellular connectivity.

In case you're looking specifically for an iPad Air, Best Buy now offers $100 discounts on the Wi-Fi only and cellular models. Keep in mind though that only the 256GB versions are on sale, so if you're looking for an even cheaper 64GB model, you'll have to pay the full price.

Related phones

iPad Air (2019)
Apple iPad Air (2019) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 10.5 inches
    2224 x 1668 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB,
  • Battery 8134 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

