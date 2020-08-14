Apple's ageless iPhone XS is on sale at a ridiculously low price right now





But the 2018-released iPhone XS just so happens to be available at a very special price right now from one of the nation's largest wireless service providers, fetching as little as $30. You don't even need to cough up all that dough at once, with AT&T currently charging a measly $1 a month for a grand total of two and a half years on a "qualifying" installment agreement.













The 5.8-inch Apple A12 Bionic powerhouse normally costs $900 and up, which means you're looking at saving a monumental $870 in the form of bill credits applied to your account in equal amounts over the entire "contractual" period of 30 months if you're willing to meet two simple requirements.





All you have to do is add a line of wireless service to a new or existing AT&T account and activate said line on an unlimited plan setting new customers back at least $75 a month before discounts. There are no device trade-ins or number port-ins involved and you really don't need to take anything else into consideration before pulling the trigger.





Obviously, you also have to make sure the iPhone XS can satisfy your individual needs and preferences, which is probably true for 95 percent of all people reading this. No, the A12 Bionic is no longer the world's fastest smartphone chipset, and the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max also have a more versatile and powerful camera system in tow.













That being said, the iPhone XS is still fast, sharp, and capable enough for all but the most demanding consumers in all but the most onerous usage scenarios. And if you're worried the 64 gigs of storage space on the entry-level variant will not be enough to meet your digital hoarding needs, you'll be happy to know the 256GB configuration is also deeply discounted right now, from a regular price of $1,050 to just $6 a month, amounting to a very reasonable $180 after 30 monthly payments.



