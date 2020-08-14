Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20

AT&T iOS Apple Deals

Apple's ageless iPhone XS is on sale at a ridiculously low price right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 14, 2020, 9:45 AM
Apple's ageless iPhone XS is on sale at a ridiculously low price right now
Few consumer electronic products age as well as Apple's high-end iPhones due to the company's unrivaled software support policy and stellar camera performance (among other things), which unfortunately also means the Cupertino-based tech giant's "iDevices" tend to retain their value much better than their Android-powered alternatives, thus going on sale at special prices far less frequently.

But the 2018-released iPhone XS just so happens to be available at a very special price right now from one of the nation's largest wireless service providers, fetching as little as $30. You don't even need to cough up all that dough at once, with AT&T currently charging a measly $1 a month for a grand total of two and a half years on a "qualifying" installment agreement.

Check out the 64GB iPhone XS deal here



The 5.8-inch Apple A12 Bionic powerhouse normally costs $900 and up, which means you're looking at saving a monumental $870 in the form of bill credits applied to your account in equal amounts over the entire "contractual" period of 30 months if you're willing to meet two simple requirements.

All you have to do is add a line of wireless service to a new or existing AT&T account and activate said line on an unlimited plan setting new customers back at least $75 a month before discounts. There are no device trade-ins or number port-ins involved and you really don't need to take anything else into consideration before pulling the trigger.

Obviously, you also have to make sure the iPhone XS can satisfy your individual needs and preferences, which is probably true for 95 percent of all people reading this. No, the A12 Bionic is no longer the world's fastest smartphone chipset, and the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max also have a more versatile and powerful camera system in tow.

Check out the 256GB iPhone XS deal here 



That being said, the iPhone XS is still fast, sharp, and capable enough for all but the most demanding consumers in all but the most onerous usage scenarios. And if you're worried the 64 gigs of storage space on the entry-level variant will not be enough to meet your digital hoarding needs, you'll be happy to know the 256GB configuration is also deeply discounted right now, from a regular price of $1,050 to just $6 a month, amounting to a very reasonable $180 after 30 monthly payments.

Related phones

iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
$650 Apple iPhone XS on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

