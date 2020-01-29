Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are massively discounted at Best Buy
Typically, the Beats Studio3 offers up to 22 hours of battery life, but if you turn off the noise-canceling option, you'll be getting up to 40 hours. They work with Android and iOS devices, but if you're using an iPhone, these headphones will pair more quickly thanks to the W1 chip inside.
Also, they support Siri and lets you take calls and control music from the on-ear controls. The headphones come with a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, which you can use to continue to listen to your favorite music whenever your battery is very low.
Last but not least, all customers who purchase the Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones from Best Buy will receive 4 months of Apple Music for free if they've never been subscribed to the service.
