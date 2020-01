Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless headphones are massively discounted at Best Buy

Apple's high-end noise-canceling headphones, the Beats Studio3 are now cheaper than ever at Best Buy. Originally priced at $350, the headphones are now available for purchase for just $190, but you'll have to go for the Gray model since the Desert Sand is already sold out.These headphones come with the Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling technology, which is capable of filtering ambient sounds to reduce distractions. Also, they benefit from Apple's Fast Fuel feature that makes it possible to get three hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.Typically, the Beats Studio3 offers up to 22 hours of battery life, but if you turn off the noise-canceling option, you'll be getting up to 40 hours. They work with Android and iOS devices, but if you're using an iPhone, these headphones will pair more quickly thanks to the W1 chip inside.Also, they support Siri and lets you take calls and control music from the on-ear controls. The headphones come with a 3.5mm RemoteTalk cable, which you can use to continue to listen to your favorite music whenever your battery is very low.Last but not least, all customers who purchase the Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones from Best Buy will receive 4 months of Apple Music for free if they've never been subscribed to the service.