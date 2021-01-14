Apple AirPods with Charging Case get a nice discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The 20% discount isn't going to make the Apple AirPods that much cheaper, so if you couldn't afford them before, you probably won't be able to get them now. Still, $160 is not too high a price for a pair of brand-new Apple AirPods, and a 20% is certainly going to make them even more appealing.
The Apple AirPods come with charging case, which means that you'll be able to get 24 hours of battery life, instead of just 5 hours provided by one charge. If you're considering a pair of Apple AirPods, you should act quickly, these deals usually disappear quite fast.