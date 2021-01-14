Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

Apple AirPods with Charging Case get a nice discount on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
Jan 14, 2021, 11:13 AM
Apple's AirPods are probably the best-selling earphones in the United States, but if you're among those who hadn't yet caved to their prowess, this might be a time to reassess your preferences when it comes to this kind of accessory.

Amazon is running another of its many promotions where it offers a decent enough discount on Apple's AirPods. It's an opportunity to save a little bit of money and get the product that you always wanted but never did because you're aren't convinced they're worthy.

The 20% discount isn't going to make the Apple AirPods that much cheaper, so if you couldn't afford them before, you probably won't be able to get them now. Still, $160 is not too high a price for a pair of brand-new Apple AirPods, and a 20% is certainly going to make them even more appealing.

The Apple AirPods come with charging case, which means that you'll be able to get 24 hours of battery life, instead of just 5 hours provided by one charge. If you're considering a pair of Apple AirPods, you should act quickly, these deals usually disappear quite fast.

