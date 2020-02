Crash Bandicoot might be headed to mobile

JumpButton

Motwera









One of the screenshots mentions that players will be able to “ build and grow your base ,” something pretty unusual for a standard endless runner. The description also says that players can “ unlock key buildings and create an arsenal of weapons ,” so there seem to be a couple of features meant to spice up the gameplay beyond just running and jumping.



We don't know when the game will be released, but at least we know for sure Crash Bandicoot will soon be a mobile runner, so stay tuned for more on the matter if you're a fan of the beloved series.

After the disastrous reveal of Diablo Immortal, Activision seems to have another iconic franchise headed to mobile: Crash Bandicoot. Although the game hasn't been officially unveiled yet, Twitter usersandfound evidence that a Crash Bandicoot mobile game is in the work at Activision-owned studio King, the name behind the Candy Crush series.A few screenshots of the unannounced mobile game have been found on Facebook by searching the name after previously being a fan of the Facebook page tied to the Brazilian ads, JumpButton explains Meanwhile, Kotaku was able to capture a screenshot of the game's description from the app store of the company that is testing it. Judging from the screenshots and the description, this will be an endless runner game just like Temple Run, but with a twist.