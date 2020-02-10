Crash Bandicoot might be headed to mobile
Meanwhile, Kotaku was able to capture a screenshot of the game's description from the app store of the company that is testing it. Judging from the screenshots and the description, this will be an endless runner game just like Temple Run, but with a twist.
One of the screenshots mentions that players will be able to “build and grow your base,” something pretty unusual for a standard endless runner. The description also says that players can “unlock key buildings and create an arsenal of weapons,” so there seem to be a couple of features meant to spice up the gameplay beyond just running and jumping.
We don't know when the game will be released, but at least we know for sure Crash Bandicoot will soon be a mobile runner, so stay tuned for more on the matter if you're a fan of the beloved series.
We don't know when the game will be released, but at least we know for sure Crash Bandicoot will soon be a mobile runner, so stay tuned for more on the matter if you're a fan of the beloved series.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):