Couple wanted the iPhone 14 so badly they did the worst thing imaginable









In India, for instance, a person would have to spend about a quarter of his yearly salary to get the iPhone 14 Pro. That's surely a lot of money but with all the hype surrounding the iPhone 14, it can make some people do crazy things.





An Indian couple apparently sold their 8-month-old baby to finance their iPhone 14 purchase and fund their travels, according to the Indian outlet DailyO (via A ppleInsider ).





The couple was not financially well off and thus, when their baby suddenly went missing and they had an iPhone in hand, the neighbors got suspicious. When the mother was confronted, she revealed that the baby had been sold off and the money was used to travel to different parts of the West Bengal province of India to create Instagram reels or short-form videos with the iPhone 14 Pro. The father allegedly also tried to sell the seven-year-old daughter.





The Indian police have arrested not only the mother of the baby but also the woman who bought the child. The baby's father has not been caught yet.





Hopefully, this serves as a reminder to us all that it's one thing to admire gadgets and obtain them through legal means, but this level of fixation is a sure-fire ticket to jail.

We have all made mistakes that we regret making and they make us cringe every time we think about them but one couple might have outdone a good many of us.