Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 now and get amazing offers!
Hurry up and preorder with some exclusive discounts.

Couple wanted the iPhone 14 so badly they did the worst thing imaginable

iOS Apple
A couple allegedly sold their baby to buy the iPhone 14
We have all made mistakes that we regret making and they make us cringe every time we think about them but one couple might have outdone a good many of us.

The iPhone 14 is one of the best phones that you can buy today but it's also pricier than most other flagship phones, especially for those who live outside of the US. If you live in the US, the iPhone 14 Pro would take up 2 percent of the average annual salary. It's more expensive in most other countries, not just because of taxes and duties, but also because of currency differences.

In India, for instance, a person would have to spend about a quarter of his yearly salary to get the iPhone 14 Pro. That's surely a lot of money but with all the hype surrounding the iPhone 14, it can make some people do crazy things.

An Indian couple apparently sold their 8-month-old baby to finance their iPhone 14 purchase and fund their travels, according to the Indian outlet DailyO (via AppleInsider).

The couple was not financially well off and thus, when their baby suddenly went missing and they had an iPhone in hand, the neighbors got suspicious. When the mother was confronted, she revealed that the baby had been sold off and the money was used to travel to different parts of the West Bengal province of India to create Instagram reels or short-form videos with the iPhone 14 Pro. The father allegedly also tried to sell the seven-year-old daughter.

The Indian police have arrested not only the mother of the baby but also the woman who bought the child. The baby's father has not been caught yet.

Hopefully, this serves as a reminder to us all that it's one thing to admire gadgets and obtain them through legal means, but this level of fixation is a sure-fire ticket to jail.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Get yourself the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
Get yourself the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless