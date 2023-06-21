The iPhone 14 Pro takes less of your paycheck to buy in the U.S. than most other countries

According to a tweet from World of Statistics (via 9to5Mac ), Switzerland is the cheapest place in the world to buy a 128GB iPhone 14 Pro. This is based on the price of the phone relative to the average annual salary in the country; in Switzerland, the device would cost only 1.8% of the average person's annual salary. The U.S. and Singapore are next, tied for second, with the phone requiring the average person to spend 2% of his annual salary to buy in those two countries.





In two countries on the list, a 128GB iPhone 14 Pro, priced at $999 in the U.S., would cost more than a person's salary for the entire year. Those two countries are Nigeria, where the handset would require that the average buyer turn over 105.3% of his annual salary, and Pakistan where this model would cost 104.1% of the average annual salary in the country. In the largest smartphone market in the world, China, the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro costs 9.3% of the average person's annual paycheck.







In India, the world's second-largest smartphone market, the same phone would eat up 23.4% of the average worker's salary for the year. In countries such as Germany and Japan, 3.9% of the average person's 2023 paycheck would go into picking up the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro while in the U.K. that number is 4%.





Some of these figures cannot be compared, uh, apples to apples because in the U.S. sales tax is not included in the price while in some countries the tax is accounted for in the data. And of course, average salaries vary by country.





The list goes like this:



