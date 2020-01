Call of Duty: Mobile kicks off Season 3 with new rewards, maps, modes and classes

More importantly, there are new game modes for multiplayer and Battle Royale. For example, there's a new fast-paced Rapid Fire mode available in multiplayer, where players earn Scorestreaks and Operator Skills faster than the standard rate.



In Battle Royale, on the other hand, there's a new Warfare mode, where big teams face each other in a large-scale battle that has similarities to Ground War.



Naturally, the Ranked Mode grants players new Season Rewards, in addition to the rewards offered for each rank level attained after gaining experience in either multiplayer or Battle Royale.

Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 debuted recently on both Android and iOS platforms, but a brand new Battle Pass with new items and rewards will go live on January 19. The Season 3 Battle Pass is available for free and offers players the possibility to unlock in-game items if they manage to reach certain tiers by completing daily and weekly tasks.Besides the free Battle Pass, Activision also offers players the Premium Pass, which can be purchased with COD points. This pass grants players the opportunity to earn more goodies in a different tiered system.In addition, players who pay for the Premium Pass will gain access to the Elite Tasks, which offer more ways to gain Battle and Premium Pass XP that's needed to reach various goals through the tiers.Season 3 brings with it two new multiplayer maps. The first one, Scrapyard, is already available and should be familiar for hardcore Call of Duty players , although it does come with its own tactics and strategies specific to the mobile experience. A second map, Cage, will be added in the coming weeks.