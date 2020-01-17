Call of Duty: Mobile kicks off Season 3 with new rewards, maps, modes and classes









More importantly, there are new game modes for multiplayer and Battle Royale. For example, there's a new fast-paced Rapid Fire mode available in multiplayer, where players earn Scorestreaks and Operator Skills faster than the standard rate.



In Battle Royale, on the other hand, there's a new Warfare mode, where big teams face each other in a large-scale battle that has similarities to Ground War.



Naturally, the Ranked Mode grants players new Season Rewards, in addition to the rewards offered for each rank level attained after gaining experience in either multiplayer or Battle Royale.