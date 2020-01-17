iOS Android Games

Call of Duty: Mobile kicks off Season 3 with new rewards, maps, modes and classes

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 17, 2020, 7:16 AM
Call of Duty: Mobile kicks off Season 3 with new rewards, maps, modes and classes
Activision's Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 debuted recently on both Android and iOS platforms, but a brand new Battle Pass with new items and rewards will go live on January 19. The Season 3 Battle Pass is available for free and offers players the possibility to unlock in-game items if they manage to reach certain tiers by completing daily and weekly tasks.

Besides the free Battle Pass, Activision also offers players the Premium Pass, which can be purchased with COD points. This pass grants players the opportunity to earn more goodies in a different tiered system.

In addition, players who pay for the Premium Pass will gain access to the Elite Tasks, which offer more ways to gain Battle and Premium Pass XP that's needed to reach various goals through the tiers.

Season 3 brings with it two new multiplayer maps. The first one, Scrapyard, is already available and should be familiar for hardcore Call of Duty players, although it does come with its own tactics and strategies specific to the mobile experience. A second map, Cage, will be added in the coming weeks.


More importantly, there are new game modes for multiplayer and Battle Royale. For example, there's a new fast-paced Rapid Fire mode available in multiplayer, where players earn Scorestreaks and Operator Skills faster than the standard rate.

In Battle Royale, on the other hand, there's a new Warfare mode, where big teams face each other in a large-scale battle that has similarities to Ground War.

Naturally, the Ranked Mode grants players new Season Rewards, in addition to the rewards offered for each rank level attained after gaining experience in either multiplayer or Battle Royale.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
apple-ipad-pro-5g-2020-release
Apple's first 5G iPad Pro could arrive as early as this year
15-best-strategy-games-for-Android-and-iOS
15 best strategy games for Android and iOS
new-iPad-Pro-2020-release-price-features-updates
iPad Pro 2020: release date, price, specs, features, what to expect
Pixel-4a-iPhone-9-design-specs-camera-price-release-date-expectations
Pixel 4a vs iPhone 9: Google and Apple's upcoming budget phones compared
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-leaked-hands-on-video-new-picture
Hands-on video and new pic reveal the full Galaxy S20+ story

Popular stories

samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless