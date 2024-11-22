Budget-powerhouse Galaxy Tab S9 FE is even cheaper right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who says you must blow through your savings to purchase a capable tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is one of the best mid-tier tablets on the market and right now, it's even more affordable, thanks to a meaty $150 discount.
If you want a no-frills tablet with a nice screen, dependable battery life, and ample firepower, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is right up your alley.
The 128GB model has a street price of $449.99 but currently, it's nearly 30 percent off.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is proof that you don't need to spend $1,000 or more to get a good tablet.
It has a large 10.9-inch screen and unlike some premium tablets that carry a bigger price tag, it's not stuck with a 60Hz screen. It instead offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a fluid viewing experience.
The Tab S9 FE runs on the Exynos 1380 chip, which is plenty powerful for casual use, gaming, and light productivity work.
The tablet also offers many of the same features as Samsung's premium tablets such as S Pen support - which comes bundled in for free by the way - and the DeX mode, which gives you a desktop-like environment. Apple charges an additional $129 for the Apple Pencil, in case you are wondering.
The device packs an 8,000 mAh battery and even with heavy use, you can expect to end the day with some charge left in the tank. This makes it an ideal travel companion as you won't have to worry about running out of juice in the middle of the day.
The Tab S9 FE also has a microSD slot, so you are never going to have storage anxiety.
In short, this is mid-tier tablet punches above its weight and at the new lower price, it's a no-brainer.
