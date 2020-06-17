Bring an old phone back to life with those fun ideas





Fun ideas for reusing an old phone, a summarized list:



Turn your old phone into a portable gaming console



Android features an extensive library of both modern and classic games that can run even on older smartphones, and the same goes for iOS. For example, SEGA, the company behind Sonic The Hedgehog, has made a number of fantastic SEGA Genesis console games



All you need is one of many Android or iOS-compatible Bluetooth controllers, ideally with a phone holder. Connect your old phone with it and voila - you get a Nintendo Switch experience on a budget! So long as your phone still has a working screen and Bluetooth support, it's likely capable of running at least the lighter 2D mobile games, such as the aforementioned SEGA Genesis ports. Note that not all mobile games have support for gamepads, however.



Use your old phone as a clock



Apps such as



Make any speakers wireless with an old phone



If you have a pair of conventional speakers that you love, but would much rather stream your music wirelessly to, instead of pluging them into your laptop each time you want to use them, there are ways to make those speakers wireless.



Using an app such as



Turn an old phone into a security camera or baby monitor



If your old phone still has a working camera, it's likely good enough to stream a video feed. More specifically, it could make a good baby monitor or even a security camera.



Use your old phone as a photo, video and file storage device



So long as your old phone has a decent amount of storage space, it can still be used to store your old photos, videos and other files. And unlike a USB stick, you can not only preview those files on its screen, but protect them with a pin or pattern, by simply using the default Android or iOS screen lock options. If you'd rather not store your personal files in the cloud, for example, you can easily use your old phone like an external hard drive.



Turn it into a child's first camera or entertainment device



Recently, I took an old smartphone, downloaded some fun children's games on it along with cartoons and children's books, installed



So long as the child you're doing this setup for hasn't used a smartphone before, they'd likely love a gift like this. For safety and simplicity, make sure to disable wifi and remove any confusing apps from the home screen that the child doesn't need. Parents can decide whether to allow access to YouTube Kids for example, or keep the child offline if they're too young for the internet.



Turn an old phone into a dedicated virtual reality (VR) headset



For this to work ideally, your old phone should still have a decent, high-resolution display, and a gyroscope. Though even without the latter, it can be used for still VR movie watching.



In any case, you'll need one of the many available Google Cardboard headsets, one that your old phone can fit into. Then simply download the



Do you have old smartphones lying around and collecting dust? Even if they're now running obsolete software, can't hold a battery charge, or have unsightly cracks and scratches, old smartphones are still full of potential and possibilities.A fun way to bring an old phone back into your life in the form of something useful is via a quick DIY (do-it-yourself) project. Let's take a look at some ideas!