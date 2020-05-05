Android Apps Picks VR

The top 3 Android VR apps for watching virtual reality videos and viewing photos

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
May 05, 2020, 7:15 AM
The top 3 Android VR apps for watching virtual reality videos and viewing photos
Virtual reality (VR) on smartphones didn't really make a huge impact since its peak around 2015, but even to this day, there are those who enjoy watching 3D movies and YouTube videos immersively. Especially now that most people don't have the option of going to the cinema, smartphone virtual reality is a viable, close-enough experience.

And if you're not one of those people, you may want to consider it, as all you need is one of the many cheap Google Cardboard-compatible headsets sold most everywhere, your smartphone to place in one, and one of the following 3 apps.

Android VR apps on this list:

  1. YouTube VR / YouTube
  2. iPhotoVR SBS VR Photo Viewer Cardboard / Slideshow
  3. VaR's VR Video Player


YouTube VR / YouTube


Supports: VR YouTube video viewing | Download on Google Play

As YouTube VR isn't available on all phones, we'll start with the stock YouTube app, which supports simple and easy virtual reality viewing.

First you need to find a VR video on YouTube, the easiest way being by searching for the keyword "180vr", for example: "180vr roller coaster". Simply play the video, and you'll notice that you can move the camera position by tilting your smartphone. You'll also find a Google Cardboard icon on the bottom right of the video, which you can tap to enter virtual reality viewing mode.

As for the separate YouTube VR app, it's available on Google Daydream-ready smartphones, and it's arguably one of the best and most polished Android VR experiences, offering a fully immersive interface.

VaR's VR Video Player


Supports: VR and non-VR video and photo viewing | Download on Google Play

VaR's VR Video Player is the jack of all trades of Android VR players. It can play any videos, in 360° or 180° VR, or non-VR, and more. In fact, it pretty much supports all VR formats, on top of having an impressive amount of customization for things such as lens distortion, eye distance, and zoom.

It doesn't take long to set it up perfectly according to your headset and preferences, and to start enjoying the movies on your device. It can play them in either static VR, where the movie is fixed in the center of your field of vision, or dynamic VR, where you can look around and get a cinema-like big screen experience.

It's image viewing is a bit buggy and awkward, however, which is why we have the next app on this list, which specializes in photo viewing in VR.


iPhotoVR SBS VR Photo Viewer Cardboard / Slideshow


Supports: VR and non-VR photo viewing | Download on Google Play

iPhotoVR is a super lightweight, ad-free app that lets you view both "normal" (2D) and 3D photos in virtual reality. It has a very handy feature for navigating through photos via your smartphone's volume buttons, which means no additional controllers or fumbling with the headset are required in order to go trough photos.

It can display any photos in both side-by-side 3D mode, and normal 2D. It's main downside is the lack of customization of how the photos appear, as different headsets may require adjusting the position, scale, and distortion of the images on-screen. This app features no options for that, except a very underdeveloped photo scaling.

When was the last time you used a virtual reality headset with your smartphone? Do you feel like mobile VR will make a comeback, or is it on its way out for good?

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Ting provides premium cell phone service without the premium price
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series is bombing in the US

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless