The top 3 Android VR apps for watching virtual reality videos and viewing photos

Virtual reality (VR) on smartphones didn't really make a huge impact since its peak around 2015, but even to this day, there are those who enjoy watching 3D movies and YouTube videos immersively. Especially now that most people don't have the option of going to the cinema, smartphone virtual reality is a viable, close-enough experience.And if you're not one of those people, you may want to consider it, as all you need is one of the many cheap Google Cardboard-compatible headsets sold most everywhere, your smartphone to place in one, and one of the following 3 apps.As YouTube VR isn't available on all phones, we'll start with the stock YouTube app, which supports simple and easy virtual reality viewing.First you need to find a VR video on YouTube, the easiest way being by searching for the keyword, for example:. Simply play the video, and you'll notice that you can move the camera position by tilting your smartphone. You'll also find a Google Cardboard icon on the bottom right of the video, which you can tap to enter virtual reality viewing mode.As for the separate YouTube VR app, it's available on Google Daydream-ready smartphones, and it's arguably one of the best and most polished Android VR experiences, offering a fully immersive interface.VaR's VR Video Player is the jack of all trades of Android VR players. It can play any videos, in 360° or 180° VR, or non-VR, and more. In fact, it pretty much supports all VR formats, on top of having an impressive amount of customization for things such as lens distortion, eye distance, and zoom.