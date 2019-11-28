Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Save up to 50% with these Black Friday Bose deals

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 28, 2019, 1:31 AM
Bose has just kicked off its Black Friday sale, so if you've been eyeing any of its products, then now would be a great time to check their website. Before highlighting some of the best deals that are now live on Bose's official website, it's worth mentioning that customers can save up to 50% on various products.

Starting today and until December 3, you can buy Bose's great noise-canceling headphones, the QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II, for a low price, as well as two of the company's Bluetooth speakers. You can find below Bose's Black Friday deals, but if you visit their website you'll find some special offers on even more products:


You'll also find special offers on the SoundTouch 10 wireless speakers (save $100) and SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II (save $50), as well as a dozen other products, so head to Bose's website for the full list of deals.

