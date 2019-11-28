Save up to 50% with these Black Friday Bose deals
- QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II – $250 (usually $350)
- Custom QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones II - $330 (usually $400)
- SoundSport wireless headphones - $120 (usually $150)
- SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker - $70 (usually $100)
- SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker - $120 (usually $200)
You'll also find special offers on the SoundTouch 10 wireless speakers (save $100) and SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II (save $50), as well as a dozen other products, so head to Bose's website for the full list of deals.
