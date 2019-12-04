Best home wireless speakers to buy right now
Sonos Move
Sonos is one of the big names in the home audio industry and this speaker is a great example of why that is. It looks impressive without drawing too much attention and the sound is as clear as you can get.
Sony SRS-ZR7
Sony's entry in the lineup is an inconspicuous looking boxy speaker. Despite it's relatively compact size, this speaker can provide great sound thanks to its four speakers and even has decent bass. It's also quite versatile, you can connect it to your TV via HDMI cable and use it instead of the built-in speakers that in most cases would be inferior. Additionally, it can be combined with other Sony speakers for a richer audio experience.
Despite looking like a headrest, the Google Home Max has a lot going for it. It has large and powerful speakers that provide great sound and have the ability to tailor it to your room. Of course, it's also packing Google Assistant, arguably the best voice assistant right now, so you can do plenty more than just listen to music. The Home Max is now almost permanently discounted and for $199 it's quite a good deal.
Apple HomePod
This one is for those that are enjoying life in Apple's walled garden. If you're an iPhone user and want to show off your allegiance to Apple in your living room, then the HomePod is the perfect speaker for you. It has no glowing logo but the design is distinct enough to have the same effect. The sound won't disappoint you either, it's nice and loud thanks to the 7 speakers and the dedicated sub-woofer. Of course, you can also give commands to Siri through the HomePod and get useful information about the weather or just about things she found online.
Bose SoundTouch 30
If you like to spend your evenings enjoying a glass of whiskey while blasting Ride Of The Valkyries, then look no further than the Bose SoundTouch 30. This speaker has enough power to send chills down your neighbors' spines. Its formidable stature will surely grab your guests' attention without ruining the modern aesthetics of your living room. It can also be connected with other Bose speakers if this one alone isn't enough for your audio needs.
