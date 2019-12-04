Best home wireless speakers to buy right now

Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Georgi Zarkov by Georgi Zarkov   /  Dec 04, 2019, 8:45 AM
Portable Bluetooth speakers are a dime a dozen, but their design is often more suitable for a poolside party or a fireside gathering than for your living room. But if just need something to play your favorite songs at home and fit in nicely with your furniture, then we have a list of speakers that might suit your needs perfectly. The goal is to have a balance between looks and sound quality, with some extra functionalities sprinkled on top for extra flavor.


Sonos Move


Pros

  • Sleek design
  • Adjusts the sound to the room
  • Battery for portable use
  • Voice assistant

Cons

  • Mono sound
Sonos is one of the big names in the home audio industry and this speaker is a great example of why that is. It looks impressive without drawing too much attention and the sound is as clear as you can get. 

The Move has Auto Trueplay, which means it will use its built-in microphones to adjust itself for the best possible sound for its location. It will automatically re-calibrate itself when moved. Speaking of moving, this speaker can be picked up from its charging station and moved around for up to 10 hours of music playback.

Sony SRS-ZR7

Pros

  • Plenty of ports
  • Wide range of speakers it can be combined with

Cons

  • No voice assistant

Sony's entry in the lineup is an inconspicuous looking boxy speaker. Despite it's relatively compact size, this speaker can provide great sound thanks to its four speakers and even has decent bass. It's also quite versatile, you can connect it to your TV via HDMI cable and use it instead of the built-in speakers that in most cases would be inferior. Additionally, it can be combined with other Sony speakers for a richer audio experience.
 


Google Home Max


Pros

  • Adjusts the sound to the room
  • Easily integrated into a smart home ecosystem
  • Voice assistant

Cons

  • Boring design
Despite looking like a headrest, the Google Home Max has a lot going for it. It has large and powerful speakers that provide great sound and have the ability to tailor it to your room. Of course, it's also packing Google Assistant, arguably the best voice assistant right now, so you can do plenty more than just listen to music. The Home Max is now almost permanently discounted and for $199 it's quite a good deal. 



Apple HomePod

Pros

  • 360-degree sound
  • Adjusts the sound to the room
  • Voice assistant

Cons

  • iPhone only
This one is for those that are enjoying life in Apple's walled garden. If you're an iPhone user and want to show off your allegiance to Apple in your living room, then the HomePod is the perfect speaker for you. It has no glowing logo but the design is distinct enough to have the same effect. The sound won't disappoint you either, it's nice and loud thanks to the 7 speakers and the dedicated sub-woofer. Of course, you can also give commands to Siri through the HomePod and get useful information about the weather or just about things she found online.



Bose SoundTouch 30


Pros

  • Very loud
  • Stylish design
  • Display
  • Remote

Cons

  • Needs a separate device for voice assistant 
  • Big
If you like to spend your evenings enjoying a glass of whiskey while blasting Ride Of The Valkyries, then look no further than the Bose SoundTouch 30. This speaker has enough power to send chills down your neighbors' spines. Its formidable stature will surely grab your guests' attention without ruining the modern aesthetics of your living room. It can also be connected with other Bose speakers if this one alone isn't enough for your audio needs.


Marshall Woburn Multi-Room 


Pros

  • Amazing sound
  • Unique design
  • Physical controls for sound adjustment

Cons

  • No voice assistant
  • Big
This speaker makes a statement and that statement is: "Music is a vital part of my lifestyle!" It won't easily match the interior of every room but then again, it's not meant for every room. It's for those that have guitars hanging on the walls and their favorite vinyls framed. The sound it provides will please the ears of audiophiles just as much as it looks pleases the eyes.

