Best Buy's generosity sees OnePlus Nord N200 5G plunge to an even lower price

Android Deals OnePlus
Best Buy's generosity sees OnePlus Nord N200 5G plunge to an even lower price
Budget phones often come with a host of compromises but not the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. The phone already offered a lot for its low price of $199.99 and right now, it's an even better value as Best Buy has sliced its price by a whopping 50 percent.

The Nord N200 5G sports a large 6.49-inches screen with a higher than standard refresh rate of 90Hz for silky smooth animations. It's comfortable to hold and not heavy like some of the best flagship phones of 2023.

The phone is underpinned by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. It is surprisingly performant and multitasking is a breeze on the phone. Apps launch quickly and it even handles gaming well.

Nord N200 5G 64GB

6.49 inches 90Hz LCD | Snapdragon 480 5G | microSD slot | Triple rear camera system with 13MP main camera | 16MP front facing camera | 5,000mAh battery
$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

The N200 5G has two staples of budget phones that make them great: microSD and slot and headphone jack. Flagship and midrange phones have long abandoned these features which were once considered essential and many still can't do without them.

There's a 5,000mAh battery inside which lasts all day and unlike most other new phones, this one comes with a charger.

The phone's cameras take good photos when the surrounding is well lit but low-light photos are not that great, which is to be expected at this price point.

The Nord N200 5G will get security updates until mid-2024. 

Best Buy is currently selling the N200 5G for $99.99, meaning you can save $100 on it. That's a huge discount - considering this is an entry-level phone - and you should totally consider the phone if you need a budget handset with lag-free performance, all-day battery life, and a high refresh rate screen.

You also won't be compelled to buy wireless earbuds and there would be no need to spend out of your pocket on a charger.

