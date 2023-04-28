Best Buy offering highest Surface Pro 8 discount to date to clean excess inventory

If there is one manufacturer that has perfected the hybrid tablet form factor, it's Microsoft. The company's slates effortlessly double up as laptops when needed and are free from the constraints that hinder other top tablets . The company's Surface Pro 8 usually retails for $1,099.99 but since Best Buy is having a clearance sale, it's currently available at a surprisingly low price.





The Surface Pro 8 was released in late 2021, but it remains an excellent option in 2023, thanks to its sleek design, buttery smooth screen, and superb performance.





The 13-inch screen is large enough for both work and play and the 120Hz refresh rate makes everything feel fluid and fast. The variant that Best Buy has on sale is underpinned by the 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor.





Surface Pro 8 8GB 128GB 13 inch 120Hz screen | Intel Core i5 chip | Windows 11 Home | Up to 16 hours of battery life | 2 x USB-C USB Thunderbolt 4 ports | Headphone jack | Windows Hello face authentication camera $549 off (50%) $550 99 $1099 99 Buy at BestBuy





The chip can easily handle heavy multitasking, web browsing, apps, and general productivity work like word processing, making presentations, light photo editing, and coding. Since it runs Windows 11, you may find it to be a better laptop replacement than Apple and Samsung's flagship tablets, as those devices are somewhat held back by their operating systems.





Basically, unless you push your devices to their limits, the Pro 8's performance is adequate for you and will run basically anything you want.





The battery life is fine, not exceptional, and you can count on it to last through a whole workday. The device also supports facial recognition, meaning you won't have to go through the hassle of entering a password. It comes with two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports and it even has a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is something most modern premium tablets have abandoned.





If you are looking for a tablet that you can use as your primary device, the Surface Pro 8 should be on your radar. Right now, it's a total no-brainer, as it's 50 percent off. This means that you can get it for $550.99 instead of $1,099.9 and save a whopping $549.





It's rare to see discounts this big on premium tablets and $550.99 is the lowest Surface Pro 8 has gone.