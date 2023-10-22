Best Buy is selling midrange wonder Motorola edge 2023 at an amazing discount





Motorola is one of the most reliable companies when it comes to top affordable phones . They include all the essentials and no over-the-top features. The recently released edge 2023 is no different.





Announced on October 10, the Motorola edge 2023 flaunts a borderless 6.6-inch pOLED screen with a crazy high refresh rate of 144Hz for buttery smooth graphics. It has curved edges and a vegan leather back, so it's really comfortable to hold. It's also one of the lightest and thinnest phones around, so it's going to be very light on your wrist.





Inside is a 4,400mAh battery which the company claims can last for over 30 hours. It supports 68W fast charging and just a 10-minute top-up will be enough to carry you through most of the day. It can also be wirelessly charged and also supports reverse wireless charging.





The Motorola edge 30 is underpinned by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset and can satisfy nearly every need you might have, even when compared to phones that are twice its price. It also helps that the phone has 8GB of RAM. It will get four years of security support.





The edge 30 has a 50MP main camera with the "widest aperture available in a smartphone," according to Motorola. This should allow it to capture stunning shots. It is accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide shooter.





The edge 30 has 256GB of storage and a street price of $599 but at the moment, Best Buy is selling it for $100 off, bringing the price down to $499. That's a huge discount, considering the phone was announced less than two weeks ago.





Go for it if you want a phone with a large, fluid screen, smooth performance, long battery life, and fast charging.