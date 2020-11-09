Best Black Friday Bluetooth speakers deals available now and coming up
Black Friday sales on JBL Bluetooth speakers
We're going to start with several JBL Bluetooth speakers that are now on sale at various US retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. We've added some listed by the latter, but the deals will be refreshed weekly, so keep coming back for more.
Black Friday sales on Bose Bluetooth speakers
Currently, there aren't too many deals on Bose Bluetooth speakers, but we're 100% that massive discounts will be available as we're getting closer to November 27. Keep checking the article for new deals on Bluetooth speakers.
Black Friday sales on Anker Bluetooth speakers
Anker Bluetooth speakers are probably the cheapest available on the market, which is why the discounts you'll see are quite low. Regardless, if you're just after a very cheap Bluetooth speaker, Anker's products offer great value for their price.