Behind the lens: OnePlus shares insights into the upcoming camera sensor for OnePlus 12
Oneplus is preparing to launch its next flagship, the OnePlus 12, with the initial release anticipated in China, likely around January next year, followed by a global launch in February 2024. Ahead of the official launch, OnePlus, the Chinese tech company, is teasing by revealing some key camera specifications.
The Sony LYT-808 is a premium 1/1.4-inch type model that competes with the high-quality 1-inch type sensor. It stands out as the first sensor with a 2-layer transistor pixel structure, ensuring excellent saturation signal levels.
The OnePlus 12 will also boast a 64MP periscope zoom camera featuring a 1/2-inch sensor, f/2.6 aperture, and optical image stabilization (OIS). This camera promises 3x optically zoomed images. To cap off the announcements, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will feature a 2K resolution "ProXDR" display.
Anticipation is high for the OnePlus 12, especially considering the success of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, currently hailed as one of the best Android phones. The OnePlus 12 is set to run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring improved speed compared to its predecessor.
Recent leaks suggest that the flagship will retain the impressive 100W wired fast charging seen in the OnePlus 11. However, the OnePlus 12 is expected to introduce wireless charging, with leaks hinting at a 50W wireless charging capability. There are also rumors swirling about a substantial 5,400mAh battery powering this flagship device.
On Weibo, the official OnePlus account (via Android Authority) has unveiled details about the OnePlus 12's camera setup and display. The spotlight of the main camera specifications is the new Sony LYT-808 sensor, a variation of the foldable-centric Sony LYT-T808 featured in the OnePlus Open.
Given that the Sony Lytia LYT-T808 on the OnePlus Open helps it have one of the best cameras on a foldable, expectations are soaring for the OnePlus 12.
