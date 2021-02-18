Asus ROG Phone 5 to be officially unveiled in March
To confirm previous reports, Asus announced that the ROG Phone 5 (not ROG Phone 4) will be officially unveiled on March 9. A countdown went live on Asus's official website earlier today, so if you're interested in watching the event live, you can easily add it to your calendar.
For starters, the ROG Phone 5 is said to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and a secondary smaller display on the back suitable for notifications, alerts, and gaming-related effects. Also, the battery of the phone will support 65W charging technology, which will replace the slower 30W charging technology on the ROG Phone 3.
We're expecting more information about the phone's insides to leak in the weeks preceding the official announcement, so stay tuned for more on this one.