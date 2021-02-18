Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Asus

Asus ROG Phone 5 to be officially unveiled in March

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 18, 2021, 3:28 PM
Asus ROG Phone 5 to be officially unveiled in March
We've been reporting about Asus' upcoming flagship smartphone, the ROG Phone 5, quite a few times in the last couple of weeks. Yes, there won't be an Asus ROG Phone 4 since the number four is a homonym for “death” in the Chinese language, but we've already established that earlier this week.

To confirm previous reports, Asus announced that the ROG Phone 5 (not ROG Phone 4) will be officially unveiled on March 9. A countdown went live on Asus's official website earlier today, so if you're interested in watching the event live, you can easily add it to your calendar.

Although we already know that Asus doesn't plan to change much in terms of design, the ROG Phone 5 is a major opportunity for the Taiwanese company to redeem itself after the not-so-great reception of the ROG Phone 3.

For starters, the ROG Phone 5 is said to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and a secondary smaller display on the back suitable for notifications, alerts, and gaming-related effects. Also, the battery of the phone will support 65W charging technology, which will replace the slower 30W charging technology on the ROG Phone 3.

We're expecting more information about the phone's insides to leak in the weeks preceding the official announcement, so stay tuned for more on this one.

