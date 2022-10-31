Are round smartwatches terribly impractical? Why the rectangular Apple Watch makes way more sense

Classical watch design: A brief history

See, the circular shape of the glass allows watches to be made water-resistant as it can be screwed tight onto the case. Another important consequence of using round glass is that the latter has just a single arc with no corners, which spreads any potential pressure all along the edge, making it more stress-resistant. If you introduce a, say, square-shaped glass, it will have four corners that are potential weak points. This is one of the reasons most deep-diving vessels and submarines still have windows with circular corners. The same applies to jets and other aircraft as well.



Interestingly, even though the concept of a circular wristwatch predates rectangular timepieces, some of the first popular watches were actually rectangular-shaped.



Cartier's answer was a rectangular watch with leather straps and exposed screws that snuggly fit on the wearer's wrist. More than a hundred years later, the Cartier's answer was a rectangular watch with leather straps and exposed screws that snuggly fit on the wearer's wrist. More than a hundred years later, the Santos de Cartier is still a legendary line of wristwatches that pairs its timeless design with a super-premium build (and an exclusive price tag to match, of course).



Smartwatch design needs to prioritize function over form… … and rectangular is the way to go!

So, we established that traditional watches were round for a slew of reasons. Shouldn't we apply the same rules to smartwatches? Absolutely!



And what's one thing that's universally true of almost any smart platform or operating system in use today? Almost all intended and optimized for rectangular or rectangular displays (even though corners aren't necessarily 90-degree ones), and that's what humans in the modern era are most familiar with. Smartwatches, as extensions of our phones, have to conveniently display similar types of content, like messages, notifications, and various snippets of info, presenting the maximum amount of information at a glance due to the limited screen space.







Not saying the Apple Watch does things the best, there are many aspects of the interface that could certainly be improved.



A brief example, if you may.







Both screenshots above are taken from two rather similar modern smartwatches, a 44mm



And here's another example that ironically proves the opposite: you can design a good circular UI on a rectangular smartwatch and show more data than a round watch with an interface that's not designed in an optimal way.



Although some smartwatch manufacturers (like Samsung) are doing a relatively good job at trying to make their interfaces play nice with the round displays of their devices, it's still impossible to beat the efficiency of a predominantly rectangular display, such as the one on an Apple Watch. The reason is simple—a rectangular screen will display content intended for rectangular displays way more efficiently than a round one, with less unused blank space.Not saying the Apple Watch does things the best, there are many aspects of the interface that could certainly be improved.A brief example, if you may.Both screenshots above are taken from two rather similar modern smartwatches, a 44mm Apple Watch Series 7 and a 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 . Despite doing its best to make do with the interface of its smartwatch, at the end of the day the constraints of the circular screen on its wearable ultimately show way less data than the mostly rectangular-shaped display of the Apple Watch, which gives you a much better idea what upcoming events you have in your calendar, and how long these would take.And here's another example that ironically proves the opposite: you can design a good circular UI on a rectangular smartwatch and show more data than a round watch with an interface that's not designed in an optimal way.

The stock Weather Apple Watch app in the first screenshot uses a circular interface and ironically shows way more data in a single screen than the stock weather app of the Galaxy Watch, which requires two and even three total screens to showcase the upcoming weather (the Apple Watch goes eleven hours ahead, while the Galaxy Watch shows you 8 hours ahead across two separate screens).



Finally, there's usually some content cut-off with round smartwatches. Yes, an unpleasant matter, but a real one. As you swipe up and down, only the content in the middle of the screen will be perfectly legible and clear, while elements at the top and bottom will be cut off from the screen, requiring more interactions with the wearable. In comparison, no such problem exists with rectangular watches like the Apple Watch—if it’s on the display, it’s perfectly legible at all times. Here’s another example; notice how the Apple Watch shows you your sleep stages, while the round “eep session” . Sure, a swipe down will reveal the full extent of the text, but why bother when things can be so much easier—and more intuitive.







While it’s universally true that “beauty lies in the eye of the beholder” , thus what’s good for me might not be as good for you, or vice versa, it’s hard to argue with the fact that most interfaces we interact on a daily basis are better suited for rectangular displays, smartwatches included.



There’s zero reason for modern smartwatches to be round: none of the hardware inside requires this form factor in particular, there are no round dials, knobs, and what have you. The only reason why round smartwatches took off was hardware manufacturers’ desire to come up with a familiar and friendly design to bridge the gap between the old and new.



