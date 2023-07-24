Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could get pricier, claims another source

Apple
Price hike in tech: if this trend continues, at some moment it would be easier to list just what does not get more expensive. Today, we’re talking about the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max; they could debut later this year at a price tag that doesn’t spark joy.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple is contemplating on whether or not to raise the price of their 2023 flagship smartphones (via 9to5Mac). Since tech prices nowadays tend to increase by the hour, please don’t be surprised if Apple does in fact decide to crank them up for these particular devices.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max starting prices are respectively $999 and $1099, so any bump north of that means that we’d be waist-deep into the four-digit price realm. If you don’t have the hots for the Pro or Pro Max versions of the iPhone 15, you could catch a breath. There are no mentions of alleged Apple plans to increase the price of the ‘regular’ models – the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus.

Insider information claims that Apple expects to ship around the same number of iPhone 15 units as iPhone 14, which translates to a target of approximately 85 million phones for this calendar year. Selling that many units (or more) with two of the four variants having a higher price tag is expected to result in an overall increased iPhone revenue for Apple.

Tim Cook thinks we are willing to ‘really stretch’


For those of you that monitor Apple’s movements and statements closely, current alleged price hike news is not shocking. Earlier this summer, a Wall Street analyst hinted at that. Months before that, Apple CEO Tim Cook himself said: ‘I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category’.

If other rumors turn out to be true, the higher price could bring users a periscope camera system, delivering potentially great optical zoom capabilities. Keep in mind that this hardware upgrade is allegedly to be found solely on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We shall find out the truth come September.

Loading Comments...

