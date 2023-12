Apple's USB-C AirPods Pro case is now available solo for $99

Apple is now selling the USB-C AirPods Pro case separately You can upgrade your AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C standalone case for just $99 or $16.50 per month for 6 months. $99 Buy at Apple

iPhone 15

Perhaps you've snagged theand are considering ditching Lightning cables altogether? This might be worth a grab. And if you've misplaced your old case and need a replacement, why not make the switch to the USB-C version at this juncture? It's worth noting that Apple specifies the case's compatibility with only the second-gen AirPods Pro.Apple's move away from Lightning and towards USB-C isn't just a casual decision; it's in response to the European Union's mandate that most rechargeable devices sold in the region must sport a USB-C charging port by the close of 2024. While Apple had already begun adopting USB-C in iPads, transitioning the iPhone marked a significant shift.While both USB-C and Lightning ports serve as connectors for charging and data transfer, their speed capabilities differ significantly. USB-C takes the lead with data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, outclassing Lightning's 480 Mbps. Additionally, USB-C boasts a superior power delivery of up to 240 watts, leaving Lightning's 25-watt limit in the dust.This makes USB-C more efficient for charging larger devices and facilitates fast-charging technologies. When it comes to universality, USB-C again stands tall as an open standard, widely embraced by various devices, including smartphones, laptops, and external storage drives. Having one cable for almost all your devices can be quite convenient, don't you think?