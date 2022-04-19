 Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Accessories Deals Audio

Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time
Apple’s Beats Studio3 wireless headphones might be a couple of years old already but this doesn’t mean they’re not a viable option if you’re looking for a nice pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Especially when there’s a deal out there, such as the $100 off of the regular $349.99 that Best Buy is currently offering. 

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³

Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones - Shadow Gray

$100 off (29%)
$249 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Beats Studio3 model stands at the top of the food chain, powered by Apple's proprietary W1 chipset (the same that's found inside the AirPods), and packed full of features.

Speaking of features, the Studio3 headphones come equipped with seamless Bluetooth pairing, real-time audio calibration, Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling, and up to 40 hours of battery life (with Pure ANC off). Oh, and there's a nice carrying case in the package.

These headphones are available in two different colors - Matte Black, and Shadow Gray, and with every purchase you’ll get six months of Apple News+, and three months of Apple TV+.

Also Read:
The best budget wireless headphones in 2022 (Updated April)

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Bang & Olufsen unveils its most versatile and comfortable AirPods rival yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bang & Olufsen unveils its most versatile and comfortable AirPods rival yet
Amazon brings the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch down to a lower than ever price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon brings the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch down to a lower than ever price
-$50
Smart contact lenses may arrive sooner than expected
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Smart contact lenses may arrive sooner than expected
Don’t use the Play Store access tool for Windows 11 - it is actually malware
by Dzhoro Ivanov,  0
Don’t use the Play Store access tool for Windows 11 - it is actually malware
Google is allegedly resurrecting Google Wallet, but not the way we think
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google is allegedly resurrecting Google Wallet, but not the way we think
Verizon is raising the minimum salary of store and service employees, adds sign-on and weekend bonuses
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Verizon is raising the minimum salary of store and service employees, adds sign-on and weekend bonuses
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless