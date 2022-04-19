Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.



The Beats Studio3 model stands at the top of the food chain, powered by Apple's proprietary W1 chipset (the same that's found inside the AirPods), and packed full of features.



Speaking of features, the Studio3 headphones come equipped with seamless Bluetooth pairing, real-time audio calibration, Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling, and up to 40 hours of battery life (with Pure ANC off). Oh, and there's a nice carrying case in the package.



These headphones are available in two different colors - Matte Black, and Shadow Gray, and with every purchase you’ll get six months of Apple News+, and three months of Apple TV+.





Apple’s Beats Studio3 wireless headphones might be a couple of years old already but this doesn’t mean they’re not a viable option if you’re looking for a nice pair of noise-canceling headphones.Especially when there’s a deal out there, such as the $100 off of the regular $349.99 that Best Buy is currently offering.