Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 26, 2019, 4:31 PM
Costco has the Apple Watch Series 5 on sale
When you think of Costco, you think of a membership warehouse center where items can be purchased in bulk. And that is great if you need toilet paper, Rice-A-Roni or other items that you might consume often. So when it comes to mobile devices, Costco might not be the first store that comes to mind. But the truth is that sometimes these membership warehouses have some of the best deals.

For example, the latest and greatest Apple Watch model, the Series 5, is available from Costco at a discounted price (via 9to5Toys) We're talking about the 40mm GPS version (no cellular) with a Black Sport Band in Space Gray. Apple has the watch priced at $399 and Costco will sell it to you for $354.99, a $44.01 or 11% discount. Based on Costco's normal price of $384.99, it is a $30 or 8% discount.

The Series 5 Apple Watch has all of the great features found on the Series 4 watch, including the electrocardiogram (ECG) that detects abnormal heart rhythms. Perhaps the best new feature found on the latest model is the always-on screen. That means that someone wearing the Series 5 timepiece doesn't have to lift the watch to check the time.

Costco is limiting purchase of the watch to two per member and while it can be picked up at a Costco warehouse, it also can be ordered online (add $4.99 for shipping & handling). And yes, you have to be a Costco member in order to take advantage of this deal. Keep in mind that the sale runs through December 24th.

Alcyone
1. Alcyone

Posts: 558; Member since: May 10, 2018

Small discount is nice. Maybe Android, but 380 off the s10 or s10+ is a better deal. Post worthy.

posted on 9 min ago

