Costco has the Apple Watch Series 5 on sale

When you think of Costco, you think of a membership warehouse center where items can be purchased in bulk. And that is great if you need toilet paper, Rice-A-Roni or other items that you might consume often. So when it comes to mobile devices, Costco might not be the first store that comes to mind. But the truth is that sometimes these membership warehouses have some of the best deals.









The Series 5 Apple Watch has all of the great features found on the Series 4 watch, including the electrocardiogram (ECG) that detects abnormal heart rhythms. Perhaps the best new feature found on the latest model is the always-on screen. That means that someone wearing the Series 5 timepiece doesn't have to lift the watch to check the time.







Costco is limiting purchase of the watch to two per member and while it can be picked up at a Costco warehouse, it also can be ordered online (add $4.99 for shipping & handling). And yes, you have to be a Costco member in order to take advantage of this deal. Keep in mind that the sale runs through December 24th.



