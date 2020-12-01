Apple wants to put batteries in Apple Watch’s band







The Battery Band (the name mentioned in the patent files) will connect to the watch by pins and recharge wirelessly through induction coils, wrapped around one of the battery elements. The patent filings describe a rubber band but Apple believes the same concept could be used in a metal watch band as well, using proper insulation.



There’s no guarantee that we’ll see such a product in reality, though, as is the case with a huge percentage of patent filings. Apple has previously played with the idea, suggesting that various sensors and batteries could be put inside each element in its Link band but we never saw a final product.