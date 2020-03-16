Here's when Apple says you can pick up a newly bought or repaired iPhone from the Apple Store
The coronavirus has forced all of us to make some changes and that includes major corporations in the mobile industry as well. Apple has shut all of its retail stores except for the 42 it just reopened in China. Verizon has closed most of its company-owned stores in the U.S. and T-Mobile shuttered all of its locations that are inside shopping malls. All U.S. carriers are eliminating late fees and data caps.
the most pressing issue), you can do so through the Apple Store app available from the App Store. You can also order online from Apple's online store.
The Apple Store will be open at certain times to allow customers to pick up a repaired device or a newly ordered device
Now let's say that you need to get an Apple device repaired. What can you do? Well, one thing that you can't do is visit the Geniuses at the Genius Bar. But you can arrange to have the broken device shipped to Apple for repair. To get the ball rolling, visit Apple's support page. And if you have a Genius Bar appointment scheduled for before March 28th, you need to reschedule by visiting this web page.
Now here is an important question. Let's say that you ordered a new Apple device and arranged to pick it up at your local Apple Store. What do you do in that case? Actually, Apple will allow you to pick up the new device at your nearby Apple Store location on March 15th or 16th between 12:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. If you ordered an Apple device and asked for it to be shipped to your local Apple Store, it is not too late to change the shipping address. You can go online to view the status of your order, or contact Apple via chat or phone.
We can definitively say that Apple has not canceled the rumored March 31st new product event at which we had hoped to see the introduction of the iPhone 9 (and possibly the iPhone 9 Plus) and two new iPad Pro models sporting the same rear camera module as the one you see on the iPhone 11 Pro models. However, the only reason that Apple never canceled this event is because it was never officially announced in the first place. As far as we know, you can't cancel an event that never existed.
However, Apple did announce that it is moving this year's WWDC developers conference online. And if the COVID-19 pandemic is still a threat in a few months, Apple might have to delay the unveiling of its first 5G iPhone models which we expected to see unwrapped this coming September.